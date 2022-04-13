Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Amid the country's worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka on Tuesday said was defaulting on its external debt of around $51 billion pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. 
Sri Lanka protests: Air Force members stand guard in front of the Temple Trees Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence during a protest, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the ‘Occupy Galle Face’ demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.  

