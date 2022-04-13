Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Amid the country's worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka on Tuesday said was defaulting on its external debt of around $51 billion pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the ‘Occupy Galle Face’ demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.
