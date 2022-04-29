Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as prime minister, says lawmaker
- President Rajapaksa and his family have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years.
Sri Lanka’s president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president.
Sirisena, who was president before Rajapaksa, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting earlier this month along with nearly 40 other legislators.
However, Rohan Weliwita, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said the president has not communicated any intent to remove the prime minister and a decision will be announced if such a step is taken.
Also read: Tamil Nadu urges Centre to permit state supply of aid to Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has announced it is suspending payments on its foreign loans until it negotiates a rescue plan with International Monetary Fund. It has to repay $7 billion in foreign debt this year, and $25 billion by 2026. Its foreign reserves stand at less than $1 billion.
The foreign exchange shortage has severely limited imports, forcing people to wait in long lines to buy essentials such as food, fuel, cooking gas and medicine.
President Rajapaksa and his family have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years. Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold them responsible for the crisis and are demanding that they quit politics.
On Thursday, businesses were closed, teachers absent and public transportation interrupted as Sri Lankans joined a general strike to pressure the president to step down.
Also watch: How Sri Lanka students mobbed outside the PM Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo
Rajapaksa earlier reshuffled his Cabinet and offered a unity government in an attempt to quell the protests, but opposition parties refused to join a government headed by the Rajapaksa brothers.
Both the president and prime minister have held on to their positions, while three other Rajapaksa family members resigned from the Cabinet earlier in April in what appeared an attempt to pacify angry protesters.
The weak, divided opposition has been unable to form a majority and take control of Parliament on its own.
-
China agrees to allow ‘some’ Indian students to return. Conditions apply
Selected Indian students studying in China but stranded in their home country since early 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic will be allowed to return to their Chinese universities, the Chinese foreign ministry and the Indian embassy said on Friday. “The Chinese side has expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis,” the Indian embassy in Beijing said on Friday.
-
‘Survived Hitler, Stalin…’: Holocaust survivor says can outlive ‘ar**hole Putin’
Anastasia Gulej said she wanted to continue living in her country Ukraine even after the Russian invasion. However, as her house was near to the airport - a prime target for Russian airstrikes, she fled to Germany with her son Wassyl and daughter Walentyna. Her escape was aided by her German friends, she told MailOnline.
-
'Instead he visits JCB factory': Women MPs attack Boris Johnson over India trip
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the JCB bulldozer factory in Gujarat triggered a meme fest on social media as it took place amid the razing of encroachment structures in India. The criticism travelled well beyond social media as UK MPs have raised the issue in Parliament. Videos of Zarah Sultan and Nadia Whittome tearing into Boris Johnson have gone viral on social media.
-
South Africa warns of entering 5th Covid-19 wave
South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID wave earlier than expected after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days that seems to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, health officials and scientists said on Friday. Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a briefing that although hospitalisations were picking up there was so far no dramatic change in admissions to intensive care units or deaths.
-
Canada: After Freedom Convoy, Ottawa braces for bikers’ rally
Just over two months after the truckers' protest occupied the city, Ottawa, the Canadian capital, is bracing for a bikers' rally this weekend. The rally is being organised by the group calling itself Rolling Thunder, which has partnered with entities like Veterans for Freedom and Freedom Fighters Canada. Over 500 bikers are expected to arrive in Ottawa on Friday evening for the events scheduled for the weekend.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics