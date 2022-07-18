Sri Lanka's acting president declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation.
"It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the notification stated.
Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.
Sri Lanka's parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.
Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.
Who was Oskar Sala? Google doodle honours electronic music pioneer
Google is honouring German composer and physicist Oskar Sala on Sala's 112th birth anniversary in its latest doodle. His most famous work includes the eerie bird sounds in Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds' and in Rosemary (1959). Sala was immersed in music since birth as his mother Annemarie (1887–1959) worked as a singer, and his father Paul (1874–1932) was an ophthalmologist who fostered his musical talent, wrote Google in its post.
Gunman among 4 dead in US mall shooting: 'Sickened by yet another incident'
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said. An armed civilian killed the man, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said. Officers went to Greenwood at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.
New Yorkers line up in long queues for monkeypox vaccine amid outbreak
On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York, the epicenter of the US monkeypox outbreak, a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus. On Friday, 9,200 time slots became available on the city's dedicated website at 6:00 pm. They were all gone in seven minutes.
Joe Biden ends West Asia tour without major breakthroughs
Jeddah: S President Joe Biden sought to use his first West Asia tour in office to reassert Washington's influence but emerged without a single diplomatic breakthrough. There's little question the moves announced during Biden's trip were “modest”, as Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute in Washington put it, though he added that some represent “positive signs of perhaps something bigger to come”.
China floods leave at least 12 dead, thousands evacuated
In the southwestern province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported. Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said. Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.
