Sri Lankan opposition not ready to push Rajapaksa out of power

The Sri Lankan economic and political crisis is far from over, with the pressure mounting on president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign amid widespread protests. The protesters on Wednesday staged demonstrations outside the office of the chief government whip Johnston Fernando who had stated that the president won't resign in any circumstances.

An announcement by a prominent Buddhist monk that the Mahanayakas have also asked the government to resign has added to the pressure. The clergy, an important influencer of public opinion, has always been supportive of the Rajapaksas and if the monk’s statement is correct, it can motivate more people to join the protests. The apolitical character of the anti-government movement with participation from all sections of society, especially the educated youth and professionals, has made it more difficult for the government to handle the situation.

Such a widespread public uprising is unprecedented in Sri Lanka and its outcome is unpredictable if relief from the power, fuel and financial crises is not provided soon.

What adds more to the chaos as the opposition which has been gunning for the president, is not willing to step in and replace the Rajapaksas to save the public from the economic crisis.

In a latest development, the Asian Development Bank has projected Sri Lanka's economic growth to dip to 2.4% in 2022 and marginally improve to 2.5% in the next year. To overcome the economic crisis, Rajapaksa has appointed a team of economic and fiscal experts as Members of the Presidential Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability to prepare a road map to address the debt crisis. He also refused to accept the resignation of the Deputy Speaker and requested him to continue.

Bandula Gunawardane, whose name had been proposed for Finance Minister, has not yet accepted the position. The seats of central Bank Governor and Treasury Secretary are also vacant.

