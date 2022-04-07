Sri Lankan opposition not ready to push Rajapaksa out of power
The Sri Lankan economic and political crisis is far from over, with the pressure mounting on president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign amid widespread protests. The protesters on Wednesday staged demonstrations outside the office of the chief government whip Johnston Fernando who had stated that the president won't resign in any circumstances.
An announcement by a prominent Buddhist monk that the Mahanayakas have also asked the government to resign has added to the pressure. The clergy, an important influencer of public opinion, has always been supportive of the Rajapaksas and if the monk’s statement is correct, it can motivate more people to join the protests. The apolitical character of the anti-government movement with participation from all sections of society, especially the educated youth and professionals, has made it more difficult for the government to handle the situation.
Such a widespread public uprising is unprecedented in Sri Lanka and its outcome is unpredictable if relief from the power, fuel and financial crises is not provided soon.
What adds more to the chaos as the opposition which has been gunning for the president, is not willing to step in and replace the Rajapaksas to save the public from the economic crisis.
In a latest development, the Asian Development Bank has projected Sri Lanka's economic growth to dip to 2.4% in 2022 and marginally improve to 2.5% in the next year. To overcome the economic crisis, Rajapaksa has appointed a team of economic and fiscal experts as Members of the Presidential Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability to prepare a road map to address the debt crisis. He also refused to accept the resignation of the Deputy Speaker and requested him to continue.
Bandula Gunawardane, whose name had been proposed for Finance Minister, has not yet accepted the position. The seats of central Bank Governor and Treasury Secretary are also vacant.
Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday its missiles had destroyed four fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv overnight. The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.
Air Canada suspends Vancouver-New Delhi flights, cites Ukraine war
Air Canada announced on Wednesday that it is suspending direct flights between the Canadian city of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia and the Indian capital of New Delhi for a period of three months, citing the Ukraine war as a one of the reasons. While both India and Canada have eased travel restrictions, flights between the two countries have become more difficult because of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
US to 'boycott' G20 meetings if Russian officials participate: US
In a fresh attempt to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday called for its expulsion from G20, or the group of the world's 20 major economies. Janet Yellen, the US' Treasury Secretary, said Wednesday the American side would boycott a number of meetings at the coming G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian officials show up.
UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from rights council
The UN General Assembly is voting Thursday on a US-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.
Rishi Sunak under tax fire over wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status
The son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, UK exchequer Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has once again come under fire as it has been revealed that his wife Akshata Murthy has a non-domicile status for UK tax purposes which means that Akshata Murthy does not have to pay tax to the UK on income outside Britain. Her spokesperson said she pays all the tax that is legally required in the UK.
