Starbucks names Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO. 5 things to know

Coffee giant Starbucks on Thursday named Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as its new Chief Executive Officer who will replace Howard Schultz. Narasimhan will be joining the company on October 1. Schultz will continue as interim chief until April 2023, after which he will continue as a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Independent Starbucks Board of Director's chair Mellody Hobson in a statement called Laxman Narasimhan an “inspiring leader”. “His deep, hands-on experience driving strategic transformations at global consumer-facing businesses makes him the ideal choice to accelerate Starbucks' growth and capture the opportunities ahead of us,” she added.

Also read: Starbucks to go desi, include masala chai, filter coffee to menu

Present CEO Howard Schultz said, “When I learned about Laxman’s desire to relocate, it became apparent that he is the right leader to take Starbucks into its next chapter. He is uniquely positioned to shape this work and lead the company forward with his partner-centered approach and demonstrated track record of building capabilities and driving growth in both mature and emerging markets,” as quoted by Starbucks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the company, Narasimhan will relocate from London to the Seattle area and join Starbucks as the incoming CEO on October 1.

About Laxman Narasimhan

- Laxman Narasimhan joined Reckitt in September 2019 and was the first external candidate to take the helm at the company since it was launched in 1999.

- The 55-year-old has held several leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer.

- He also served as the CEO of the company's Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa operations, and previously as the CEO of PepsiCo Latin America, and the CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods.

Also read: Starbucks CEO says closing stores at several locations. Here's why

- Before this, Narasimhan was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company. He is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- The Indian-origin man has also served as a member of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council and is a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON