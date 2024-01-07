Stay inside, South Korea tells island residents amid North Korea's drills
Jan 07, 2024 02:24 PM IST
Local officials said, “Residents are advised to be careful about outdoor activities.”
South Korea's border island of Yeonpyeong warned residents to stay inside as North Korea was conducting live-fire drills near the maritime border for a third consecutive day near the contested maritime border.
"North Korea conducting live-fire drills on western coast: S. Korean military," Yonhap reported, without giving further details.
South Korea's text message sent to all residents read, "North Korean gunfire is currently being heard. Local officials told news agency AFP, “Residents are advised to be careful about outdoor activities.”
