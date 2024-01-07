Stay inside, South Korea tells island residents amid North Korea's drills

South Korea's border island of Yeonpyeong warned residents to stay inside as North Korea was conducting live-fire drills near the maritime border for a third consecutive day near the contested maritime border. A general view shows a wall damaged by a North Korean artillery attack at Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea.(AFP)

"North Korea conducting live-fire drills on western coast: S. Korean military," Yonhap reported, without giving further details.

South Korea's text message sent to all residents read, "North Korean gunfire is currently being heard. Local officials told news agency AFP, “Residents are advised to be careful about outdoor activities.”