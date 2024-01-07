close_game
close_game
News / World News / Stay inside, South Korea tells island residents amid North Korea's drills

Stay inside, South Korea tells island residents amid North Korea's drills

ByMallika Soni
Jan 07, 2024 02:24 PM IST

Local officials said, “Residents are advised to be careful about outdoor activities.”

South Korea's border island of Yeonpyeong warned residents to stay inside as North Korea was conducting live-fire drills near the maritime border for a third consecutive day near the contested maritime border.

A general view shows a wall damaged by a North Korean artillery attack at Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea.(AFP)
A general view shows a wall damaged by a North Korean artillery attack at Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea.(AFP)

"North Korea conducting live-fire drills on western coast: S. Korean military," Yonhap reported, without giving further details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

South Korea's text message sent to all residents read, "North Korean gunfire is currently being heard. Local officials told news agency AFP, “Residents are advised to be careful about outdoor activities.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out