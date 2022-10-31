‘Stock up’: Kyiv mayor to residents as Russia strikes leave 80% without water

The mayor of Ukraine's capital said that 80% of consumers in Kyiv were left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from Russian military strikes on Monday.

Local authorities are working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest pump rooms and points of sale.”

Read more: Power cuts in 'hundreds of settlements' in 7 regions after Russia strikes: Kyiv

A barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, knocking out power in multiple areas, disrupting water supplies and the operation of public transport.

In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko added that water supplies in some areas of Kyiv will be restored in “three to four hours,” and power has already been restored in one of city’s districts.

