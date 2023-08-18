Stranger's surprise kiss during TV interview catches NYC councilwoman off guard

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov of New York City's 48th District was unexpectedly kissed by a stranger while being interviewed by CBS New York reporter Hannah Kliger in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn. The incident occurred on Thursday, catching both the councilwoman and viewers off guard.

Unwanted encounter in the streets

NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was kissed by a stranger during a TV interview.(Twitter/@CBSNewYork)

While Councilwoman Vernikov was engaged in a TV interview discussing local matters, a passerby leaned in and kissed her on the cheek before casually continuing on his way. The councilwoman's immediate reaction was captured on camera, as she exclaimed, "What the f---?" Vernikov swiftly turned her head to confront the stranger, expressing her clear discomfort.

Councilwoman's response

Councilwoman Vernikov responded sarcastically to the incident, commenting on a video of the encounter posted on social media by reporter Hannah Kliger. She wrote, "Not the kind of love I'd expect from constituents!" Vernikov later referred to the incident as "creepy." While the councilwoman expressed her unease, no official report has been filed with the New York City Police Department as of yet.

Support from fellow officials and public

Fellow city council member Lynn Schulman voiced her support for Vernikov on social media, condemning the incident. Schulman commented, "This is abhorrent and disgusting... Hope the assailant is found. Sadly, this type of unacceptable behavior typically happens to women, even in 2023. Am standing with you @InnaVernikov."

Online users also shared their thoughts on the incident, with some suggesting a more aggressive response from the councilwoman. Vernikov acknowledged these sentiments, stating that she was taken by surprise and didn't react in the moment.

This incident occurred during the same week when New York City Mayor Eric Adams made controversial remarks about "eye candy" in relation to signing an outdoor dining bill. While unrelated to the incident, Mayor Adams' comments have sparked discussions around gender-related remarks and behavior.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges women continue to face when it comes to unwanted attention and personal boundaries. As New York City officials address the matter, it underscores the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for everyone in the community.

