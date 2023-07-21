Stray dog carries baby girl dumped in trash bag in Lebanon; netizens laud canine

People in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli are outraged after reports of an infant being carried by a stray dog emerged. The baby girl, believed to be four months old, was admitted to a hospital after a passer-by heard her crying.

The baby, with bruises to her face and body, was taken to hospital for treatment.(Twitter)

The baby in a black plastic trash bag, was being carried by the dog near a municipality building on Wednesday morning, reported The National. The baby was taken to the Islamic Hospital by the unidentified bystander and later transferred to the Tripoli Government Hospital.

Images of the newborn shared on social media showed red bruises on her face. Several citizens condemned the incident while some offered to adopt the abandoned child.

“Some say that the dog is an unclean animal and, of course, this is not true," wrote one on Twitter.

"The dog has much more humanity, kindness, cunning and intelligence than some satanic mutants in human form," the user added.

While another tweeted, “Animals have more compassion than humans."

Wednesday was also the start of the Islamic new year, when this incident made headlines. This case of child abuse comes as several other similar incidents were reported in the recent weeks, the outlet reported.

Last week, a nursery employee was arrested and the concerned institution was permanently closed after videos of mistreating infants emerged.

According to the country experts, it is impossible to know whether cases of child abuse are on the increase because there is no central system for monitoring statistics, given the financial difficulties that state institutions face.