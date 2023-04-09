Street crime on rise in Pakistan: Robbers storm tailor's shop, loot 25 suits

Dacoits stormed a tailor's shop in Pakistan's Gujranwala, and took away 25 suits and other valuables, ARY News reported.

A tailor sits at his shop in a market during a nationwide power outage in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.(AFP/ representative image)

As per details, a robbery took place at a tailor's shop located in Rahwali, Gujranwala.

The robbers entered the tailor's shop as a customer and looted him and his students engaged in sewing to complete orders during the Eid-ul-Fitr season by taking them hostage at gunpoint, according to ARY News.

A total of 25 suits that were given to the tailor for sewing, were taken away by the robbers. They also snatched mobile phones from the staff of the shop after subjecting them to torture and fled the scene.

The shopkeeper has demanded the authorities to take immediate action on the matter and provide him with justice, as per ARY News.

Business Brecorder recently reported that amid the depreciation of the value of Pakistani rupee, street crime increased in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The rise in street crime is a symptom of a deeper malaise in Pakistan's society, stemming from issues of growing inequality, poverty and unemployment.

In Pakistan, there are some gangs who are becoming unchallenged. For instance, Karachi, the country's largest urban centre, where some statistics claim the rate of street crime has come down from its peak some years back. But it is there nonetheless.

According to the Business Brecorder citing the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi has witnessed an alarming increase in street crime. More alarmingly, people are shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance. During the first three months of the year 2023, more than 21,000 cases were reported, though the number of unreported cases must be much higher.

