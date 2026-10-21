Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia's Kaliningrad region: Report

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet reportedly crashed in the Kaliningrad region, according to news agency Reuters.

The crew ejected, and there were no casualties, the defence ministry said. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The defence ministry said that the crash occurred during a training flight, the report added.

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However, it did not specify the cause of the crash.

The ministry also noted that there were no casualties in the incident, as the crew ejected.