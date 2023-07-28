Get sandwiches and drinks at Subway ‘free for life' !, here's how to claim the offer

Love eating sandwiches and want to relish it for free for your whole life? Well, the fast food restaurant franchise “Subway” has a great offer. America's largest sandwich chain is promising to give lifetime of free food and beverages if one just fulfills a condition.

Subway Sandwich(Subway Website)

All one needs to do is get selected by the company for a name change contest and then legally change their first name to "Subway". Anyone interested must first sign up at SubwayNameChange.com between Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

The contest is open only to legal residents of the United States. The applicant must be 18 years of age or older. Interestingly, the company will pay the winner's $750 legal fees for the name change. The winner will receive $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards which may be used to buy Subway food for the rest of winner's life.

The person who agree to change their name to "Subway" will have four months to show the proof of the name change to the company.

The official entry form will require the applicants to enter full name, email address and date of birth. In the form, they will have to agree to “If selected, I hereby commit to changing my first name to ‘Subway’!” and then submit the form.

According to the website, only one potential winner will be selected by random drawing on or about August 7, 2023 from among all eligible entries received in accordance with the official rules. The winner will be notified using the information provided by them in the entry form.