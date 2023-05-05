Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19 million in Sudan could be ‘acutely food insecure’: UN

AFP |
May 05, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Sudan crisis: WFP projects that the number of acutely food insecure people in Sudan will increase by between two and 2.5 million people.

The Sudan conflict could cause hunger and malnutrition for 19 million people in the coming months, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general said Friday, citing the World Food Program.

WFP "projects that the number of acutely food insecure people in Sudan will increase by between two and 2.5 million people.(AP)

WFP "projects that the number of acutely food insecure people in Sudan will increase by between two and 2.5 million people. That raises the number to a total of 19 million people in the next three to six months if the current conflict continues," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Antonio Guterres, said.

Topics
un sudan
