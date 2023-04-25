Sudan rival factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says US

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bloomberg |
Apr 25, 2023 03:39 AM IST

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily after “intense negotiation”.

Sudan’s two warring factions have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday afternoon.

People rest as they flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 24, 2023. REUTERS/El-Tayeb Siddig(REUTERS)

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they would stop fighting temporarily after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, the secretary said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the American military evacuated US Embassy personnel from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. It’s unclear whether the two sides will honor the ceasefire over the full time span, given widespread reports of continued clashes during a previous ceasefire attempt.

