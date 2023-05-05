UN rights council to hold key session on Sudan crisis on May 11

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday said it would hold a special session on conflict-torn Sudan on May 11.

Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan,(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gathering "to address the human rights impact of the ongoing conflict" will take place in Geneva following a request submitted Friday by Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States, which 52 countries have so far supported, the council said.