Sudan's new conflict puts women, girls at extreme risk

Inferring from this, one can clearly say that—over the past 20 years—women’s rights have only been depreciating in Sudan and will continue to degrade under the increasing militarisation of the state with closure of civic spaces and restrictions on freedom even threatening the ability of women groups and human rights defenders to protect the rights of women under these hostile conditions. The UN and its partners have therefore, repeatedly expressed their grave concern over the continued conflict in Sudan that has brought with it dire and disproportionate impacts on the lives of the Sudanese women and girls.

The malnutrition situation is however, worsened by multiple factors such as inadequate dietary intake, lack of care and feeding practices, prevalence of diseases, and suboptimal water, sanitation, health and hygiene services—all of which are set to deteriorate in the current war-time scenario.

There are about four million pregnant and lactating women as well as children less than five years of age who are acutely undernourished and are in urgent need of humanitarian lifesaving nutrition services. Of these, 611,000 are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Evaluating the situation, the UNFPA has warned that if the violence continues at this scale, there is a danger that “the health system in Sudan will entirely collapse and pregnant women and their unborn children will die.”

The escalation of clashes between the warring parties has in fact, resulted in roadblocks, making it harder for doctors, nurses and hospital staff to travel to their workplace and hindering the delivery of the much needed humanitarian aid, thereby, leaving medical facilities understaffed, overwhelmed and running low on critical medical supplies that are vital for providing life-saving sexual and reproductive health services to women.

Evidence emerging from the ground however, suggests that at least 20 hospitals have already been forced to shut down in Khartoum owing to the violence and a further 12 hospitals—that are currently operating across the country—could soon close as they continue to grapple with shortage of electricity, water cuts, lack of staff, etc.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), there are about 219,000 pregnant women in the capital city of Khartoum alone, which is the epicentre of the current violence with approximately 24,000 of them expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

In addition, the heavy fighting is also putting tens of thousands of pregnant women at a risk, making it extremely perilous for them to even step out of their homes to seek urgent medical care including safe delivery services, antenatal as well postnatal care.

There are currently about 3.1 million women and girls in Sudan who are in dire need of protection, mitigation and response services. The ongoing conflict not only increases the risk of violence, it also interrupts the provision of these services that aim to help women survivors of life-threatening gender-based violence like rape, female genital mutilation, and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

With the recent escalation of clashes, the dangers for women in Sudan is only set to exacerbate further. This has been well reflected in the UN Commission’s report, which highlights a woman’s description of her friend raped by a man in the forest who also sexually assaulted the friend with a firewood stick until she bled to death. The report contains accounts of teenage girls who describe being left for dead by their rapists while bleeding heavily.

Fuelled by systematic impunity, sexual violence against women has in fact, been used repeatedly to settle political conflicts with widespread rape being perpetrated by all armed groups across the country. The UN Commission on the human rights in South Sudan pointed to how "sexual violence has been instrumentalized as a reward and entitlement for the youth as well as for the men participating in Sudan’s conflict".

While the prevalence of unlawful killings, beatings, lootings, exploitation and abuse, and the burning of villages—in the past 20 years—has caused human suffering in Sudan on a horrendous scale, in reality, it is the Sudanese women and young girls who have been forced to shoulder the disproportionate impact of these constant power struggles.

Violence has in fact, remained persistent in Sudan even after the former President al-Bashir’s deposition in 2019 when a transitional government—which was formed owing to a power-sharing compromise between the military and civilian leaders—took power and despite the Sudanese Peace Agreement that was signed in 2020. However, instead of providing security and delivering justice, a longstanding culture of impunity only allowed those suspected of war crimes to remain in leadership even today.

The war, on account of political allegiances centred on ethnic, regional and other group identities, has killed more than 600 people leaving 5,000 others injured. As per the United Nations Refugee Agency, since the violence broke out last month, more than 700,000 Sudanese have fled their homes with 334,000 standing internally displaced.

Fresh fighting between Sudan’s Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which erupted on April 15 and has left more than 400 people dead and 3,500 wounded. The new bout of violence has led to concerns among the international community over the fragility of peace between Sudan and South Sudan necessary for continued bilateral efforts over the disputed oil-rich border town, Abyei.

Ever since the Darfur conflict erupted in Sudan on 25th April 2003 —with the Sudan Liberation Movement attacking the Sudanese military forces—a vicious power struggle has been on going within the country’s political landscape, affecting innocent civilians who often find themselves caught in unending cycles of indiscriminate armed attacks.

PREMIUM Sudanese women and young girls have been forced to shoulder the disproportionate impact of the constant power struggles, with widespread sexual violence reported across the country(REUTERS)

Akanksha Khullar is a visiting fellow with the Observer Research Foundation