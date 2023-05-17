Sudan's new conflict puts women, girls at extreme risk

Ever since the Darfur conflict erupted in Sudan on 25th April 2003 —with the Sudan Liberation Movement attacking the Sudanese military forces—a vicious power struggle has been on going within the country’s political landscape, affecting innocent civilians who often find themselves caught in unending cycles of indiscriminate armed attacks. PREMIUM Sudanese women and young girls have been forced to shoulder the disproportionate impact of the constant power struggles, with widespread sexual violence reported across the country(REUTERS)

Fresh fighting between Sudan’s Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which erupted on April 15 and has left more than 400 people dead and 3,500 wounded. The new bout of violence has led to concerns among the international community over the fragility of peace between Sudan and South Sudan necessary for continued bilateral efforts over the disputed oil-rich border town, Abyei.

The war, on account of political allegiances centred on ethnic, regional and other group identities, has killed more than 600 people leaving 5,000 others injured. As per the United Nations Refugee Agency, since the violence broke out last month, more than 700,000 Sudanese have fled their homes with 334,000 standing internally displaced.

Violence has in fact, remained persistent in Sudan even after the former President al-Bashir’s deposition in 2019 when a transitional government—which was formed owing to a power-sharing compromise between the military and civilian leaders—took power and despite the Sudanese Peace Agreement that was signed in 2020. However, instead of providing security and delivering justice, a longstanding culture of impunity only allowed those suspected of war crimes to remain in leadership even today.

While the prevalence of unlawful killings, beatings, lootings, exploitation and abuse, and the burning of villages—in the past 20 years—has caused human suffering in Sudan on a horrendous scale, in reality, it is the Sudanese women and young girls who have been forced to shoulder the disproportionate impact of these constant power struggles.

Fuelled by systematic impunity, sexual violence against women has in fact, been used repeatedly to settle political conflicts with widespread rape being perpetrated by all armed groups across the country. The UN Commission on the human rights in South Sudan pointed to how "sexual violence has been instrumentalized as a reward and entitlement for the youth as well as for the men participating in Sudan’s conflict".

With the recent escalation of clashes, the dangers for women in Sudan is only set to exacerbate further. This has been well reflected in the UN Commission’s report, which highlights a woman’s description of her friend raped by a man in the forest who also sexually assaulted the friend with a firewood stick until she bled to death. The report contains accounts of teenage girls who describe being left for dead by their rapists while bleeding heavily.

There are currently about 3.1 million women and girls in Sudan who are in dire need of protection, mitigation and response services. The ongoing conflict not only increases the risk of violence, it also interrupts the provision of these services that aim to help women survivors of life-threatening gender-based violence like rape, female genital mutilation, and trafficking for sexual exploitation.