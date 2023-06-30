Sue Johanson dies at 93: All you need to know about the Canadian sex expert

Sue Johanson, a nurse who became a popular TV sex expert in Canada and the US, died at the age of 93 in Toronto, her daughter said as per Associated Press. The legendary expert talked about sexual practices freely making her famous in both the countries. She was seen on “The Sunday Night Sex Show” and its American counterpart, “Talk Sex with Sue Johanson,” where she answered questions about obscure acts and fetishes.

Sue Johanson became a popular TV sex expert in Canada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her daughter Jane Johanson said, “She really cared, earnestly and honestly. If people were uncomfortable with something, she tried to put them at ease. If she felt that it was a very sensitive topic that needed to be dealt with carefully and gently, she would sometimes put a call off until the end of the show and talk to people privately.”

Sue Johanson wrote three books on sexuality and toured Canada to give talks at schools with the aim to destigmatize sex. She also made appearances on radio and TV shows. Sue Johanson had also set up a birth control clinic in a Toronto high school in 1970.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 1974, she travelled to schools across Ontario to offer sex education. Her radio show was released in 1984. She became a favorite on US late-night talk shows after her radio shows American version was out.

She once told David Letterman on “The Late Show” that “what people don’t realize is that penis size does not matter, because the top two-thirds of the vagina has no nerve endings, there’s nobody home up there."

Lisa Rideout directed the 2022 documentary “Sex with Sue” on her.

“Sue paved the way for the way that we talk about sex right now. She had a huge influence on the sex educators that are now out in public, that are operating on social media. She talked about sex as pleasurable, which right now maybe doesn’t sound radical, but it was at the time," Lisa Rideout said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON