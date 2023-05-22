Rishi Sunak reacts as home secy Suella Braverman faces heat over speeding claims

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to an ethics adviser on Monday as he grappled with the escalating controversy surrounding the speeding ticket received by his interior minister and home secretary Suella Braverman last year.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a press conference in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian-origin minister, one of Sunak’s most controversial appointments, landed herself into trouble after reports surfaced that she asked civil servants to help arrange a private driving-awareness course to prevent her speeding violation from becoming public knowledge, which if true, amounts to breaking ministerial rules for using government officials to help with their personal affairs.

Following his arrival from the G7 meeting in Japan on Monday, Sunak told the United Kingdom Parliament that he has had discussions with an ethics adviser and Braverman about the incident. "I've asked for further information and I'll update on the appropriate course of action in due course," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the controversy escalates, Sunak is facing an increased pressure from the Opposition parties to initiate an ethics inquiry into the allegation, which can prove to be fatal for Braverman’s career. To add to his headache, the scandal has worsened the fast-growing splits in the governing Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, Braverman, who oversees the police and law enforcement, told the media Monday that she “regretted” the incident. She added that she paid a fine, but did not attempt to "evade" punishment.

This controversy is an added blow to Sunak's promise to restore government integrity and professionalism, when he assumed office in October last year after the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss debacle. Sunak has already lost three cabinet members to scandals so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Braverman’s troubles could compound further as the controversy comes at a time when the UK government prepares for the release of migration figures Thursday, which her office oversees. The figures are expected to confirm a record surge in arrivals last year.

The minister was appointed by Sunak shortly after she resigned from Liz Truss' government after she sent confidential information using a private phone.

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg, AFP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON