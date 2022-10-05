Indian-origin UK min blames Leicester clashes on new migrants: ‘Not racist to…’

UK's Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman blamed the recent clashes in Leicester on uncontrolled migration into the country adding that they show the failure of newcomers to integrate.

“The unexamined drive towards multiculturalism as an end in itself combined with the corrosive aspects of identity politics has led us astray,” Suella Braverman said In her first speech since being appointed home minister at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Tension between Hindu and Muslim communities following an India-Pakistan cricket match led to a spate of violent clashes in the eastern England city of Leicester last month.

“I saw this when I went to Leicester recently. A melting pot of cultures and a beacon of religious harmony. But even there, riots and civil disorder have taken place because of failures to integrate large numbers of newcomers. Such conflict has no place in the UK,” Suella Braverman asserted.

Daughter of Goan-origin father and a Tamil mother, Suella Braverman insisted it was not “racist” to control UK’s borders as it would reduce the "low skilled workers' in the country.

“It’s not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders. It’s not bigoted to say that we have too many asylum seekers who are abusing the system. It’s not xenophobic to say that mass and rapid migration places pressure on housing, public services and community relations,” Suella Braverman said.

