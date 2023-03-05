‘Enough, we must…’: UK home secretary Suella Braverman on illegal migrants

Britain will unveil a new law next week to crack down on migrants arriving in the country in small boats from Europe across the English Channel, a report said. Quoting British home secretary Suella Braverman, The Sun reported that the UK government will step up action to tackle the issue of illegal migrants. This comes as the number of people crossing across the English Channel soared to more than 45,000 last year.

"Enough is enough. The British people want this solved," Suella Braverman said adding, "they are sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats."

The report said in the past two years saw the number of migrants arriving on the English coast double, adding that the proposed new legislation will mean that asylum claims of all those arriving to the UK on small boats will be ruled inadmissible and they will then be removed to a 'safe third country' as soon as possible.

Earlier, former UK PM Boris Johnson agreed on a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants to Rwanda. As per news agency Reuters, the first flight under the deal was planned for June of last year, but it was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The legality of the deal was also challenged by a judicial review at the London High Court which subsequently ruled it lawful in December, however, opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict. The legal battle is expected to end up in the UK Supreme Court and hence may get delayed for months.

