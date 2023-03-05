Revenge poisoning? Many Iran schoolgirls sick after possible toxic gas attacks

Hundreds of schoolgirls were taken to hospitals across Iran, various media reports suggested, following suspected chemical attacks on the country’s girls schools. The unexplained illnesses in the schoolgirls has been observed since November last year. So far, at least 300 girls in more than a dozen cities have been treated for various symptoms of unknown origin, Bloomberg reported.

Protests against the suspected poison attacks continued in Tehran and other cities of the country, several unverified videos on social media showed. Meanwhile, more than 120 girls were treated in Hamedan and Kabudarahang for nausea, fatigue and dizziness, local media reported. The suspected poisonings were also reported in girls schools in five cities near Tehran, including Eslamshahr, Shahriar and Robat Karim, Bloomberg reported.

The first instances of the poisoning were reported in Qom when 44 girls were taken to hospital, Mehr news agency said. Three staff members in addition to 30 students of a girls high school in Urmia were also taken to the hospital. Some local media reports also suggested that boys at a school in the western city of Boroujerd were targeted with the gas poisoning.

This comes as earlier this week, Iran said that it was investigation reports of suspected poisonings, although, no one had been arrested in connection with the incidents, Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said adding that no deaths have resulted from the incidents and that “suspicious samples” collected from 52 schools are being tested.

