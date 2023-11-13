What Suella Braverman said on her removal as UK minister: ‘Will say more when…’

British prime minister Rishi Sunak sacked his home secretary Suella Braverman over her sharp criticism of police amid pro-Palestinian rallies in the country. Pressure mounted on Rishi Sunak to take action after Suella Braverman's article in the Times UK criticised the Metroplitan Police for allegedly going soft on radical elements in Pro-Palestine rallies. The UK home secretary had accused the police of applying a "double standard" to rallies, particularly pro-Palestinian marches.

What Suella Braverman said on her sacking?

Suella Braverman Sacked: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Suella Braverman, attend a meeting.(AP)

After being removed from the position, Suella Braverman said, "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary. I will have more to say in due course."

Suella Braverman, a likely contender for the Conservative Party's future leader, has consistently denounced protesters who have assembled in London since Hamas's attack on Israel last month. The rallies have been dubbed "hate marches" and "mobs" by Suella Braverman who has been long known to make controversial statements for national security, or police.

Suella Braverman's recent controversies

Earlier, Suella Braverman issued a warning to police chiefs for displaying Palestinian flags on the streets of the UK saying that waving the flag "may not be legitimate" if it is viewed as a show of support for terrorism.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have marched in London and across the UK calling for an end to Israel's attacks on Hamas. On November 11, London saw one of the largest Pro-Palestine marches since the Israel-Hamas conflict began as protestors marched from Marble Arch in Hyde Park through the capital down the Vauxhall Bridge Road.

