Suicides in Singapore at 22-year high. ‘Concerning’ data shows…

Singapore recorded the highest number of suicide cases in over 20 years, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported citing the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS). Last year, a total of 476 suicides were reported, it said, adding that family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships were the most frequently presented problems by people who contacted their services.

In 2022, the number of suicides was a "concerning rise" of 25.9 per cent from the 378 reported in 2021, SOS said.

Of the 476 suicide deaths last year, 317 were men and the remaining 159 were women.

The suicides increase across most age groups but a significant spike was seen among the youth and the elderly. Channel News Asia reported that the youths aged 10 to 29 formed about a third of all suicides. People aged between 70 and 79 registered the biggest increase - 60 per cent - in suicides last year compared to 2021, reported CNA.

The top three issues that elderly people sought help for were medical problems, family difficulties and loneliness, SOS said.

"Globally, male suicide deaths have consistently outnumbered female suicide deaths. Research has shown that there are several potential factors that can contribute to the higher rate, including societal expectations and mental health stigma," SOS added.

