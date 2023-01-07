Home / World News / ‘Suitable’ match? Immigration officer turns matchmaker for woman at airport

‘Suitable’ match? Immigration officer turns matchmaker for woman at airport

Published on Jan 07, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Bangladesh: In a bizarre incident, a woman was beyond perplexed when an immigration officer at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh turned into a matchmaker for her.

Bangladesh: The incident was shared by her on Twitter and has since gone viral.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

For marriage and “settling down” so many women have received unsolicited advice. For a single woman, somehow, everyone attempts to play matchmaker because why not, right? (No one asked them though). Women have been given advice on marriage at family functions, events, neighbourhood but one woman was told to marry and settle down at an airport!

In a bizarre incident, a woman was beyond perplexed when an immigration officer at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh turned into a matchmaker for her. The incident was shared by her on Twitter and has since gone viral.

“Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and my profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up,” she wrote on Twitter.

There were a lot of reactions on the post as many users cracked jokes and took jibes at the officer's advice.

“Never knew this was part of their job description," said one user while another wrote, "Oh my goodness, this is the funniest thing I’ve read all morning!”

“Sounds like this officer has stakes in a ‘marriage bureau, start-up (dating service) as you call them in the West. I hope he will soon makes you an offer you cannot refuse,” another user commented.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

