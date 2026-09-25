Sundar Pichai, Sanjay Mehrotra: Who were the Indian-origin guests at Trump’s dinner with Xi Jinping?

US President Donald Trump hosted his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a lavish state dinner at the White House on Thursday night, which included the attendance of many high profile officials and tech giants, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.
The dinner, hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the White House's East Room, was a part of Xi's three-day US visit, who is visiting with his wife Peng Liyuan. Follow LIVE updates from Xi's visit
The dinner was also attended by several prominent Indian-origin personalities, including leaders of top companies based in the US.
Who were the Indian-origin people at the banquet.
Deep Dive
What were the key topics discussed during the Trump-Xi summit?
Why were prominent Indian-origin tech leaders invited to Trump's dinner with Xi Jinping?
How does the attendance of tech leaders at the Trump-Xi summit reflect US-China relations?
While no Indian government official was on the guest list, five Indian-origin guests were invited:
-Second Lady Usha Vance
-Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp.
-Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and Google
-Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Micron Technology Inc.
-Sangeeta Mehrotra, wife of Sanjay Mehrotra{{/usCountry}}
-Sangeeta Mehrotra, wife of Sanjay Mehrotra{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Trump-Xi summit: What US and China agreed on and what it means for India
Who else was there?
The guest list featured more than 130 people, including senior members of the Trump administration, US lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, business leaders, media personalities and members of the Trump family.
Among the prominent names were vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio, treasury secretary Scott Bessent, defense secretary Pete Hegseth, chief justice John Roberts, justice Amy Coney Barrett and justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The business and technology contingent included Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Lisa Su, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Bernard Arnault, among others
Here’s a full list
President Donald Trump
First Lady Melania Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi Jinping
Vice President JD Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Jeanette Rubio, wife of Marco Rubio
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
US Ambassador to China David Perdue
Bonnie Perdue, wife of David Perdue
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
John Freeman, husband of Scott Bessent
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Marlo Greer, wife of Jamieson Greer
Cai Qi, member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee and chief of staff to Xi Jinping
Wang Yi, member of the Communist Party’s Politburo and China’s foreign minister
Vice Premier He Lifeng
Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission
Commerce Minister Wang Wentao
Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice foreign minister
Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the US
Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump
Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump
Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump
Michael Boulos, husband of Tiffany Trump
Viktor Knavs, father of Melania Trump
Arabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka Trump
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.
Lori Huang, wife of Jensen Huang
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc.
Lisa Su, chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Daniel Lin, husband of Lisa Su
Tim Cook, executive chairman of Apple Inc.
John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president and secretary to the board of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange
Linda Mills, president of New York University
Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Communications Inc.
Tang Fangyu, director of the Communist Party Central Committee’s Central Policy Research Office
Finance Minister Lan Fo’an
Wang Dan, wife of Xie Feng
Zhou Hongxu, deputy director of the Communist Party Central Committee’s General Office and director of the Central Security Bureau
Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi Jinping
Hong Lei, assistant foreign minister and director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department
Cai Wei, assistant foreign minister and director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
Mao Ning, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy
Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng Liyuan
Zhang Yongchao, deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
Kelly Ortberg, chief executive officer of Boeing Co.
Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc.
Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive officer of Blackstone Inc.
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI
Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI
Anna Brockman, wife of Greg Brockman
Miriam Adelson, controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google
Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, partner of Sergey Brin
Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin Corp.
Larry Culp, chairman and chief executive officer of GE Aerospace
Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc.
Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon.com Inc.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of Jeff Bezos
Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group and investor in ByteDance Ltd., TikTok’s developer
Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies Inc.
Mary Barra, chair and chief executive officer of General Motors Co.
David Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Jane Fraser, chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc.
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX
Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp.
Chief Justice John Roberts
Jane Sullivan Roberts, wife of John Roberts
Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Jesse Barrett, husband of Amy Coney Barrett
Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, wife of Brett Kavanaugh
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana
Kelly Johnson, wife of Mike Johnson
Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
Amy Baier, wife of Bret Baier
Laura Ingraham, Fox News host
Representative Richard McCormick, a Republican from Georgia
Jesse Watters, Fox News host
Emma Watters, wife of Jesse Watters
David Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp.
Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh
Jane Lauder, wife of Kevin Warsh
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Allison Lutnick, wife of Howard Lutnick
Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe
Michelle Ratcliffe, wife of John Ratcliffe
Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East
Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser
Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller
Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff
Erin Scavino, wife of Dan Scavino
Attorney General Todd Blanche
Kristine Blanche, wife of Todd Blanche
Meredith O’Rourke, national finance director for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign
Energy Secretary Chris Wright
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum
Kathryn Burgum, wife of Doug Burgum
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy
Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Sean Duffy
Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin
Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling
Brad Gerstner, founder and chief executive officer of Altimeter Capital Management
Anthony Barra, husband of Mary Barra
Kathy Woods, wife of Darren Woods
Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer Inc.
David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler
Jeff Sprecher, husband of Kelly Loeffler
Katie Simpson, fiancée of Brad Gerstner
Representative Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri
Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana
General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton
Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Alexandre Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault and an executive at LVMH
Ryan McInerney, chief executive officer of Visa Inc.
Michael Miebach, chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc.
Sandra Lynn Ellison, wife of David Ellison
Cheryl Hines, wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Also Read: ‘Not a wrestle’: Xi Jinping warns Trump against ‘win-or-lose’ rivalry
Chinese CEO’s not present
While some of America’s biggest technology and business leaders were invited, Chinese CEOs were conspicuously absent from the state dinner.
US and Chinese planners did discuss including several executives from some notable Chinese companies, according to a person familiar with the planning for the state visit who was not authorized to comment publicly, AP reported.
One obstacle that came up during the negotiations for the state visits was that the US side was slow to propose protocols and clarify the roles the Chinese CEOs would have during the state visit, the person said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the absence of Chinese business leaders.
Xi’s US visit
This was Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second summit with Trump this year. The two leaders discussed artificial intelligence, trade, Taiwan, the Gulf and the Russia-Ukraine war as they sought to manage ties between the world’s two largest economies.
China said the leaders also discussed the Korean Peninsula, while giving no details of their conversation. AI emerged as a key focus, Reuters reported. Xi called for its development to remain under human control.
Xi's visit will wrap up on Friday after a visit to the US National Archives, home to the Declaration of Independence, which marks its 250th anniversary this year.
The Archives has a special exhibit marking the sesquicentennial, titled “The American Story,” which highlights the country’s accomplishments and advances, along with images depicting its darker moments.
(With inputs from AP)