Supplying Kyiv long-range weapons 'depends only' on US: Zelensky
AFP |
“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct defensive operation,” Zelensky said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday it was "difficult" for Kyiv to fight Russia without long-range weapons and that the decision to supply them to Ukraine "depends only" on Washington.
"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest. Very difficult," Zelensky said on a visit to Prague.
"We are talking about (the delivery of) long-range systems with the United States, it depends only on them today," he told reporters, adding that Ukraine was also in talks with Kyiv's other Western allies.
