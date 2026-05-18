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Suspected Ukrainian military drone found crashed in Lithuania

The drone was found crashed at the village of Samane, the centre said, which is 40 kilometres from the Latvian border and 55 kilometers from Belarus.

Published on: May 18, 2026 12:34 am IST
Reuters |
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A suspected Ukrainian military drone was found crashed in Lithuania on Sunday, the Lithuanian government's National Crisis Management Centre said.

The suspected Ukranian drone was not detected when it entered Lithuania, and was not armed with explosives.(AFP/Representative Image)

The drone was not detected when it entered Lithuania, and was not armed with explosives, the chief of the centre Vilmantas Vitkauskas told reporters.

The drone was found crashed at the village of Samane, the centre said, which is 40 kilometres from the Latvian border and 55 kilometers from Belarus.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the issue.

Separately, the Latvian army said a drone alert was issued on Sunday morning along its border with Russia, and NATO military fighters on a Baltic Air Police mission were summoned to the area.

One drone entered Latvia for a short time during the alert, the army said.

Since March, several stray Ukrainian drones have entered the air space of NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia which border Russia and its ally Belarus.

 
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war belarus lithuania
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