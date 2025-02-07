* Sweden reels from worst mass-shooting as it mourns the dead

Mass shooting in Orebro leaves 10 dead, including Salim Iskef

Sweden's worst school shooting shocks the nation

Police find no motive or manifesto for the attack

By Johan Ahlander

OREBRO, Sweden, - Ten years ago Salim Iskef, 29, fled the Islamic State and Syria to form a better, more secure life in Sweden, only to be gunned down this week in the worst mass-shooting in Swedish history.

Iskef was one of 10 people in the adult school in Orebro who were killed by the shooter, identified as Rickard Andersson by Reuters and Swedish media, before he turned the gun on himself.

Police said people of different ages, genders and nationalities were among the victims but they have not disclosed the names of all the victims yet.

The Risbergska adult education centre, where the attack took place, offers adult courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants.

Iskef, one of about 5,000 Christian Assyrians in Orebro, was due to get married in the summer and had recently bought a house with his fiancé.

"He had so many beautiful plans and so many beautiful dreams," Jacob Kaselia, a friend of the family and priest at St. Mary's church in Orebro, told Reuters after leading a memorial service for Iskef in front of about 400 people. "All gone in a second."

After Iskef was shot he called his mother and fiance to tell them that he loved them. That was the last they heard from him.

"His fiancé is totally destroyed," said Kaselia. "We try to help her, but honestly, it's very hard."

The mass-shooting has rocked the Nordic country. Although accustomed to gang violence, Sweden has not had school shootings on this scale before.

"Feb. 4 will forever mark a dark day in Swedish history," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement on Wednesday. "Together, we must help the injured and their relatives bear the grief and weight of this day."

While the full list of victims is not known, it's already clear that several members of the Assyrian community were among those caught up in the attack.

Merwa, who was a close friend of Iskef and went to school with him every day, was shot at by the gunman. She was unharmed and used her friend's scarf to try to stop the bleeding of a man who was shot in front of her.

"We're still in shock. We didn't think this could happen in Sweden, and especially in school," she told Reuters, adding it is unlikely that she will go back to school. "I really don't think so," she said.

Police said on Thursday they are yet to find a motive for the shooting. They haven't found a manifesto or anything that point to an ideological motive.

"Why did he do this? What was in his brain? We don't know," said priest Kaselia. "I feel sorry for him. We must pray that the Lord forgives him."

