Sweden shopping centre shooting: Two injured, one arrested
The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras.
Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested.
"The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over," the police said in a statement https://polisen.se/aktuellt/handelser/2022/augusti/19/19-augusti-1707-skottlossning-malmo. "At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment."
Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.
The police did not immediately respond for further comment.
EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
The recommendation is based on a study involving about 500 adults, which compared the performance of the vaccine given either intradermally or subcutaneously, as two doses given about a month apart.
Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said Friday. According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground". Both Kyiv and Moscow have this week accused each other of preparing "provocations" at the facility.
PM Sheikh Hasina to Hindu community in Bangladesh: You and I have same rights
According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “We want people of all faiths to live with equal rights. You are people of this country, you have equal rights here, you have the same rights as I have.” “You would always think that you are the citizens of this country and you will enjoy equal rights,” the premier said.
'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan thanks Navy amid China tensions
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has visited sailors in the island's navy to thank them for their efforts amid days of war games and military drills by China, calling the pressure they had faced "indescribable". China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging such exercises this month to show its anger at the visit to Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
‘Cannot justify what happened’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan on attack on Salman Rushdie
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the attack on British author Salman Rushdie was “unjustifiable”. In 2012, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief had refused to attend a media conclave in New Delhi after learning about Rushdie's participation. He had reportedly said that he could not “think of participating in an event that included Rushdie - who had caused immeasurable hurt to Muslims across the globe.”
