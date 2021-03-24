Home / World News / Sweden to end travel ban for people travelling from Norway, Denmark on March 31
world news

Sweden to end travel ban for people travelling from Norway, Denmark on March 31

All people travelling to Sweden will still need a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. (AFP)

The Swedish government will on March 31 end the travel ban for people travelling from Norway and Denmark to Sweden as the measure is no longer necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

All people travelling to Sweden will still need a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

"This means, among other things, that Norwegians and Danes can travel to their holiday homes in Sweden and that families and friends across borders can meet each other," Mikael Damberg, Minister of the Interior, told a news conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sweden
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP