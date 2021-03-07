Home / World News / Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally
Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally

As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)

Police in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday (local time) fired tear gas on participants of a feminist rally held on the eve of International Women's Day, and arrested two demonstrators.

According to a report by Sputnik, the police had warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement.

Less than 100 people had participated in the protest, said the police.

"The people regrouped and moved along the Langstrasse in the direction of the fifth district. This movement was also stopped and tear gas had to be used again. During this police operation, a demonstrator bit a police officer," the police said.

The woman who bit the police officer has been arrested. When others tried to rescue her, the police used tear gas again and arrested another demonstrator.

