 Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far | World News - Hindustan Times
Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Six were killed after a man in Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre started stabbing people on Saturday. The attacker was later shot by a cop.

Several videos from the stabbing attack at Australia's Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction surfaced on social media showing the horror that befell the shoppers when an attacker ran towards them with a knife on Saturday. Six people and a suspect were killed in a stabbing attack on Saturday that left multiple people injured. A single person went on a stabbing spree in the mall attacking nine people before a cop shot him. The identity of the suspect has not been established but cops said he acted alone and there was no continuing threat.

Sydney mall stabbing: Footage of attacker (left) and the cop after neutralising him.(Social media)
Sydney mall stabbing: Footage of attacker (left) and the cop after neutralising him.(Social media)

In a purported video, a man could be seen blocking the attacker at the escalator. The female cop who neutralised the attacker has been hailed as a hero on social media.

Sydney stabbing: Here is what we know so far

 

  1. Shoppers including children started running as the attacker, clearly seen in video footage, started running towards them.
  2. In the video footage, the attacker can be seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, holding the knife in the open.
  3. The attacker engaged with nine people and six of them were dead. The initial toll was five but later another died in the hospital. 
  4. A female cop acted alone and confronted the attacker and then neutralised him.
  5. Hundreds were evacuated from the mall amid reports of multiple stabbings.
  6. There were probably two attackers and one of them was shot by the police. Search for the other one is on.
  7. Video showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping centre, and people streaming out. ABC reported that armed police were searching a rooftop parking lot.
  8. Witness Roi Huberman, a sound engineer, said he took shelter in a store during the incident and heard a shot o two. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she let us through the back and now we are out," Roi Huberman said.

