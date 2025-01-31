Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Syria arrests Assad-era officer credited with triggering 2011 uprising

Reuters |
Jan 31, 2025 10:00 PM IST

SYRIA-SECURITY/NAJIB:Syria arrests Assad-era officer credited with triggering 2011 uprising

DAMASCUS, - Syrian authorities have arrested a former senior security officer and cousin of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad credited by some with sparking the country's 2011 uprising due to a crackdown on protests in the southern city of Daraa, state media said.

Syria arrests Assad-era officer credited with triggering 2011 uprising
Syria arrests Assad-era officer credited with triggering 2011 uprising

Atef Najib, a brigadier general and former head of the Political Security Department in Daraa, was arrested by General Security forces in the country's western Latakia province, state media SANA said.

He is the most senior member of Assad's former political or security structures whose arrest has been announced since Islamist rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized power from the former president in a lightning offensive last year.

HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has since been appointed president for the transitional phase and has pledged to arrest members of the former government accused of crimes.

"This step comes within the framework of the authorities' efforts to hold accountable those involved in violations against the Syrian people and enhance security and stability in the region," SANA quoted the head of General Security in Latakia, Mustafa Knaifati, as saying.

SANA said Najib was handed over to the relevant authorities to face trial.

The arrest and torture of a group of Syrian boys in Daraa, where Najib was security chief, sparked protests and eventually ignited a nationwide uprising that was met with a brutal crackdown by the Assad government.

The U.S. sanctioned Najib in 2011 for alleged involvement in human rights abuses in Syria.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On