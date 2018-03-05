Syrian President Assad slams chemical attacks allegations as ‘western lies’

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday that the chemical attacks allegations against the Syrian government are part of the Western “dictionary of lies”, state news agency SANA reported.

Assad made such remarks after his meeting with Hussein Jabri Ansari, Iran’s foreign minister’s special assistant for Political Affairs, in the capital Damascus.

The allegations of the use of chemical weapons are a “mere blackmail” that the West resorted to strike the Syrian army, he noted.

The western countries recently reaccused the Syrian army of using chemical weapons in attacks against rebels, most recently in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus.

Assad also said the Western media and political campaign against Syria under humanitarian titles aim primarily at “reviving terrorism and terrorists after the heavy blows they suffered.”

“The talk about humanity according to the Western logic means one thing that the Syrian army is advancing,” Assad said, referring to the recent crescendo of international condemnation of the Syrian government about the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.

In fact, the US-led anti-terror coalition is supporting the Islamic State (IS) and the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front “with no shame,” the Syrian president noted.