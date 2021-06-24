Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taiwan condemns political oppression after closure of Hong Kong daily
world news

Taiwan condemns political oppression after closure of Hong Kong daily

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said this "unfortunate incident" has sounded the death knell for freedom of press and speech in Hong Kong and that history will always record the "ugly face" of those in power suppressing freedom.
Reuters | , Taipei
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:36 AM IST
People queue up to buy last issue of Apple Daily at a newspaper booth at a downtown street in Hong Kong, on June 24, 2021(AP)

Taiwan's government on Thursday expressed its condemnation of the "political oppression" of Hong Kong media after the Chinese-run city's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition.

