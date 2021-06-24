Taiwan condemns political oppression after closure of Hong Kong daily
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said this "unfortunate incident" has sounded the death knell for freedom of press and speech in Hong Kong and that history will always record the "ugly face" of those in power suppressing freedom.
Reuters | , Taipei
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Taiwan's government on Thursday expressed its condemnation of the "political oppression" of Hong Kong media after the Chinese-run city's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said this "unfortunate incident" has sounded the death knell for freedom of press and speech in Hong Kong and that history will always record the "ugly face" of those in power suppressing freedom.
TRENDING NEWS