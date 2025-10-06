Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Taiwan detects 10 Chinese military sorties, six vessels in territorial waters

ANI
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 10:09 am IST

Experts warn that new Chinese weapon systems are aimed at countering Taiwan's asymmetric warfare strategy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 10 sorties of Chinese Military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Monday.

As per the MND, of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.(AFP file photo)
As per the MND, of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, “10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 7 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

On Sunday, the MND detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels. Of the nine, two sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, “9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 2 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy.

According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
