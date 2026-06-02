Taiwan on Tuesday recorded the presence of 8 PLAN vessels, 5 official ships and 7 sorties of PLA aircraft as per the Ministry of National Defence (MND).

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)

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It further noted that 7 of the 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ and that the situation has been monitored and responded to.

"7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", MND said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Monday, it recorded the presence of seven PLAN vessels and four official ships around its territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Monday, it recorded the presence of seven PLAN vessels and four official ships around its territory. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe", MND said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe", MND said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previously in May, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously in May, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

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