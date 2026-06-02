...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Taiwan detects heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

Taiwan on Tuesday recorded the presence of 8 PLAN vessels, 5 official ships and 7 sorties of PLA aircraft as per the Ministry of National Defence (MND).

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 09:52 am IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Taiwan on Tuesday recorded the presence of 8 PLAN vessels, 5 official ships and 7 sorties of PLA aircraft as per the Ministry of National Defence (MND).

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)

It further noted that 7 of the 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ and that the situation has been monitored and responded to.

"7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", MND said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

 
chinese army taiwan
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Taiwan detects heightened Chinese military activity around its territory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.