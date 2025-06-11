Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Taiwan's east coast

Reuters |
Jun 11, 2025 04:50 PM IST

There were no immediate reports of damage.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, the island's Central Weather Administration said.

The quake had a depth of 30.9 km.(Representational Image)
The quake had a depth of 30.9 km, it added. There were no immediate reports of damage.

