Taiwan: Man attacks bystanders, fires smoke ⁠bombs at Taipei subway ‌station; many injured

At least nine people were injured in Taiwan's capital Taipei in a knife attack on Friday, news agency Associated Press reported citing local media. A piece of cloth lies outside Eslite Spectrum Nanxi store near Zhongshan station as the entrance of the building is cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, following an incident in which several were injured after a person released smoke bombs and attacked bystanders, according to the government and local media, in Taipei, Taiwan, on December 19, 2025.(REUTERS)

A person allegedly released smoke bombs at at the Taipei Main subway station before attacking bystanders, said Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai, reported news agency Reuters. He did not give further details.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

After throwing smoke grenades, the suspect reportedly rode in the subway till one stop before exiting and throwing more smoke grenades and proceeding to pull out a knife to stab passersby, the AP report said citing a footage carried by broadcaster EBC.

During the incident, a 57-year-old male was found unresponsive at the scene as his heart stopped beating, reported the official Central News Agency. The man was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have not made any public statement about the attack yet.