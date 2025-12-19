Osman Hadi to be buried next to Bangladesh national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, funeral on Monday

Bangladesh's youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi will be buried next to the country's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Saturday at his family's request, Inqilab Mancha said in a social media post. An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka.(File/AFP)

"Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue," Inqilab Mancha, the organisation Hadi was a spokesperson of, wrote.

Track live updates on protests in Bangladesh here.

Sharif Osman Hadi died on Thursday in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment after he was shot at by unidentified men last Friday, December 12. Chief adviser of the government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus confirmed Sharif Osman Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation, following which, the entire nation was rocked by protests which later turned violent.

Also read: ‘Reject violence, hate’: What Bangladesh interim govt said on Osman Hadi’s death

Sharif Osman Hadi's funeral tomorrow

Hadi's body was brought back from Singapore to Dhaka on Friday evening. His funeral prayer will be held on Saturday at 2 pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, said Muhammad Yunus in a post on X.

Also read: ‘Biggest strategic worry since 1971’: 5 key points Shashi Tharoor-led panel made on Bangladesh crisis

Earlier, the time of funeral prayer was announced to be 2:30 pm, which was later changed to 2.00 pm.

“Those who will attend the funeral prayer for Shaheed Osman Hader are especially requested not to carry any bags or heavy items,” the post read.

“At the same time, it is informed for the awareness of all concerned that flying drones in the Parliament House and surrounding areas is completely prohibited,” it added.

Upon the arrival of Hadi's body in Dhaka, Inqilab Moncho on Friday urged its supporters not to respond to any "instructions or provocations" from sources other than the platform itself.

"The Inqilab Moncho will be coming to the Dhaka University Central Mosque with the martyr Osman Hadi. Students and the general public will occupy the streets and continue chanting slogans demanding justice," read a statement by the organisation.

"Do not heed any instructions or provocations from anyone other than the Inqilab Moncho," it added.