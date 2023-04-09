Taiwan says 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft spotted around island

Taiwan has detected 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around the island, its defence ministry said Sunday. A man stands on a jetty behind a tourist boat and Chinese flags on Pingtan island, opposite Taiwan, in China�s southeast Fujian province on Sunday.(AFP)

Taiwan’s statement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against it in a second day of drills around the island on Sunday. The island's defence ministry previously reported multiple air force sorties and that it was monitoring China's missile forces.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.