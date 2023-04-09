Home / World News / Taiwan says 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft spotted around island

Taiwan says 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft spotted around island

Agencies |
Apr 09, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Taiwan’s statement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against it in a second day of drills around the island on Sunday.

Taiwan has detected 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around the island, its defence ministry said Sunday.

A man stands on a jetty behind a tourist boat and Chinese flags on Pingtan island, opposite Taiwan, in China�s southeast Fujian province on Sunday.(AFP)
A man stands on a jetty behind a tourist boat and Chinese flags on Pingtan island, opposite Taiwan, in China�s southeast Fujian province on Sunday.(AFP)

Taiwan’s statement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against it in a second day of drills around the island on Sunday. The island's defence ministry previously reported multiple air force sorties and that it was monitoring China's missile forces.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan china
taiwan china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out