Home / World News / Taiwan to China: Respect our democracy

Taiwan to China: Respect our democracy

world news
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 10:35 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: China should deal with cross-Taiwan Strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

China-Taiwan Conflict: A Taiwan flag flutters in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
China-Taiwan Conflict: A Taiwan flag flutters in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Reuters |

China should respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of sovereignty, democracy and freedom, Taiwan's government said on Sunday.

China should deal with cross-Taiwan Strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

Read more: ‘We're one family…’: China on Taiwan while upping defence budget by (just) 0.1%

It was responding to comments by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who said the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china taiwan
china taiwan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out