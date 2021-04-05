Taiwan’s peace, stability key to region, says Japan's Yoshihide Suga

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said Taiwan’s peace and stability is key to the region and that Japan will cooperate with the US to calm rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Suga is set to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week, the US leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January. Tokyo considers its US alliance to be the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies.

Taiwan is expected to be on the agenda as the leaders seek ways to deal with China’s growing security threat in the region.

Chinese warplanes are increasingly entering Taiwanese airspace, and China has protested an agreement to bolster cooperation between the US and Taiwanese coast guards that followed Washington’s new sales of arms equipment to Taipei.

“It is important for Japan and the United States to cooperate and use deterrence to create an environment where Taiwan and China can find a peaceful solution,” Suga said on a television talk show on Sunday.

Philippines, China war of words escalate over SCS

ManilaThe Philippines defence minister has accused Beijing of planning to occupy more “features” in the South China Sea (SCS), in an escalating war of words over Chinese vessels in the waters.

A fleet of more than 200 Chinese ships that sparked a diplomatic row last month after parking at Whitsun Reef off the Philippines is now scattered across the contested Spratly Islands.

Manila has called on Beijing to withdraw the “maritime militia” vessels from the area.

China has refused, insisting they are fishing boats and are allowed to operate there. But defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the vessels were there for other reasons. “The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy features in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.