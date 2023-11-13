Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan

ANI |
Nov 13, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Tajikistan Earthquake: According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on a richer scale hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, the National center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Tajikistan Earthquake: The tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.(Representational)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.

Read more: Volcano eruption soon? Iceland rattled by tens of thousands of tremors in a week

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Further details awaited.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tajikistan earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP