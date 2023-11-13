Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on a richer scale hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, the National center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.

Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Further details awaited.

