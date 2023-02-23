Home / World News / China reports magnitude 6.8 earthquake near border with Tajikistan

China reports magnitude 6.8 earthquake near border with Tajikistan

Updated on Feb 23, 2023 06:58 AM IST

AFP |

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

USGS estimated that "little or no population" will be exposed to landslides from the quake.

Its epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake.

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains.

Thursday, February 23, 2023
