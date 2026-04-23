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Take Iran's words at ‘face value’, cautions White House amid peace talks

Karoline Leavitt said the US has a clear understanding of Iran’s internal decision-making but is waiting for a “unified response” from Tehran. 

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 09:25 am IST
By HT News Desk
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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday termed the Iranian media’s “mixed messaging” about the ongoing tensions with the United States as “public nonsense”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.(REUTERS)

This comes after US President Donald Trump’s announcement to extend the US-Iran ceasefire, scheduled to expire on Wednesday, was pushed back strongly by Iran.

“You guys all see a lot of different messaging coming out of Iran.... I would caution you to take anything that they say at face value,” Leavitt told reporters. "What we have seen is that what they say publicly is much different from what they concede to the United States and our negotiating team privately.”

‘Public nonsense’

Asked when the war might end, Leavitt said the decision rests with Trump, “and he will do so when he feels it's in the best interests of the United States and the American people”.

‘Blatant violations of ceasefire’

In response, Iran's chief negotiator said it was “not possible” for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened due to "the blatant violations of the ceasefire" by the US and Israel.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the "violations" include the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, which he said amounted to taking the global economy "hostage", and "warmongering" by Israel "on all fronts."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains open to negotiations, but added that “breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations”.

State media and Iran’s military leadership said they are prepared to resume the war and oppose concessions. Authorities in Iran organised military parades in Tehran on Tuesday and Wednesday to coincide with the original end of the ceasefire.

Iran ‘must get its act together’: White House

Leavitt claimed that Iran must "get its act together" while Washington maintains its demands.

Asked if Trump's posts on Truth Social hurt talks, Leavitt said no. "The President chose to extend the ceasefire because it's Iran that needs to get its act together. The United States and President Trump have been very clear in our demands and our red lines... So the short answer to your question is no."

Leavitt also said that the US maintains leverage over a regime facing "internal friction and division." She said the US negotiating team has met with Iranian counterparts, and Trump has offered "a little bit of flexibility" for a consolidated proposal.

"The United States maintains control over this situation and leverage over the Iranian regime," she said. "Not only have they been significantly weakened and obliterated militarily, but they are losing economically and financially every single moment that passes with this blockade. The President is going to continue to lead the free world... as we await the Iranian response."

 
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