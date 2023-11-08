‘Take these with a grain of salt’: White House on polls showing Biden trailing Trump
A New York Times/Siena poll on Sunday showed Biden trailing Trump in five of six battleground states.
The White House urged caution on Tuesday at polls showing President Joe Biden lagging behind leading Republican candidate Donald Trump, urging people to view them with a grain of salt.
"There's going to be a lot of polls out there," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about them. She said they should be taken with a grain of salt.
