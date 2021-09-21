Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taliban announce remaining cabinet members, no woman included

The Taliban announced an interim setup to govern Afghanistan on September 7 and said it will be led by a founding member, Mohammad Hassan Akhund as they returned to power after two decades.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The Taliban on Tuesday announced a list of deputy ministers and once again did not name any woman, despite an international warning that the group will be judged by their actions and that its recognition would be linked to the treatment of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid present that list of new names at a press conference in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Mujahid defended the expansion of the cabinet, saying it included members of ethnic minorities, such as Hazaras. He also said that women might be added later.

The Taliban announced an interim setup to govern Afghanistan on September 7 and said it will be led by a founding member, Mohammad Hassan Akhund as they returned to power after two decades. They also named several leaders of the dreaded Haqqani Network in key positions. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of the founder of the Haqqani Network, was named as the new Afghan interior minister. He is one of the FBI's most wanted men due to his involvement in suicide attacks and ties with al Qaeda.

The reclusive Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada was named the supreme leader with the final say on religious, political and security affairs.

